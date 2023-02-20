PM Shehbaz raises issue of Arshad Sharif’s murder with Kenya’s President

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a telephonic conversation with President of Kenya, Dr William Ruto and discussed the issue of the murder of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif, ARY News reported.

During the telephone conversation, the prime minister expressed his gratitude to the Kenyan president for the cooperation extended to Pakistani investigation teams so far.

PM Shehbaz emphasized that Pakistan attached great importance to Arshad Sharif’s case and requested further cooperation from the Kenyan side during the course of investigation in bringing the matter to a closure.

Kenya’s President Dr Ruto assured the prime minister of full support and cooperation in the matter, and the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

Highlighting the significance Pakistan attached to its relations with Africa, the Prime Minister conveyed Pakistan’s strong desire to strengthen its historical ties with Kenya in all areas of cooperation. The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

