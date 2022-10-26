Arshad Sharif’s wife urges media, masses to respect family’s privacy

Javeria Siddique, the spouse of slain senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif, on Wednesday urged the media and masses to respect their privacy and avoid sharing pictures of children.

In her appeal, Javeria Siddique urged to avoid sharing pictures of her children and avoid interviewing them. Interview elders of the family in case of the statement, she added.

The wife of Arshad Sharif said she was informed by the Kenyan journalists that her spouse was killed in Nairobi. Javeria also urged the masses to raise their voice for the slain journalist.

She also demanded to reveal the facts that forced Arshad Sharif to leave Pakistan.

The body of the slain journalist was repatriated to Pakistan through a private airline plane

On the other hand, the federal government has formed a three-member high-level committee to investigate the killing of senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif.

As per details, a three-member probe committee comprising officers of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will investigate the killing of the Pakistani journalist.