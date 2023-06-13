I am an underrated and underused actor: Arshad Warsi

Indian actor Arshad Warsi believes he is a majorly underrated and underused actor and is yet to be utilized fully to his capabilities by filmmakers.

Despite being known for some stellar performances in titles including the ‘Munna Bhai’ films, ‘Golmaal’ and ‘Dhamaal’ franchises, ‘Jolly LLB’, and ‘Hulchul’ among many others, Warsi feels he could have done much more and much better work if given the correct opportunities in the film industry.

In a recent interview with an Indian entertainment outlet, Warsi was questioned about the audience’s opinion of him being an ‘underrated gem’, to which he showed agreement and said, “Yes, I get that all the time.”

He added, “I know I can do much more, I know I could have done much more. All actors feel that but yes, I think I am quite underused. I could have done many, many projects.”

“There are many projects that I was supposed to do, but last minute, it went to other people. I realised they shouldn’t have done that because I would have done a far better job. So yes, I am underrated and underused,” he shared.

When further quizzed if the emergence of OTT has changed things for him as an actor, in terms of opportunities, Warsi replied in affirmative, further taking the responsibility on himself for taking too long to sign a project.

He explained, “It takes me a long time to choose something – that’s another problem. I keep telling everybody, ‘You have to have a really solid script to get me out of my house, I love my house’ but as I’m saying that I must also say that there are some fabulous stuff people are writing and there are some great directors and some superb talent is there so yes I know that I’ll get another OTT which I’ll enjoy like Asur and I’ll go and do it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Warsi was last seen in the recently-released second season of the crime-thriller web series ‘Asur: The Rise of the Dark Side’, reprising his main role of Dhananjay DJ Rajpoot.