Arshdeep Singh goes public with romance, shares photos with actor Samreen Kaur

Months after the fervent anticipation of fans; Indian team’s ace fast-bowler has formally declared his relationship with actor, model and social media personality Samreen Kaur. While putting an end to persistent conjectures on social media, Punjab Kings’ bowler, Arshdeep Singh has made his relationship official on Instagram with loving pictures with Kaur.

The left-hand bowler shared a set of images of himself with his partner embraced to each other on the social platform with a caption “My Person” on Sunday. The couple was inundated with heartwarming messages on various social media platforms from fans and teammates as their relationship went public.

“Who is Samreen Kaur?”

Samreen Kaur is 26-year-old, 5 feet and 9 inches tall actress, model and internet personality. The resident of Jammu and Kashmir first came into the limelight in 2018, as she participated in Femina Miss India and finished up the first runner-up, representing her home state. After completing the beauty pageant, Samreen became a top model and appeared in several popular Indian television and film productions.

She rose to stardom by appearing in top-tier music videos alongside Indian rock singers and rapping stars such as Jubin Nautiyal (Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha), Yo Yo Honey Singh (Please Wait) and Badshah (Baawla).

Samreen Kaur essayed the role of ’Suman Sharma’ in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ as well as featuring in an important role in Nail Polish.

Romance took centre stage from Social Media Clues

Hints about the couple’s relationship were first noticed way back during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season after Arshdeep shared a Snapchat photograph holding hands with a lady; the picture showed the tattooed and painted nails of the woman which closely matched with that of Samreen on Instagram posts.

As the buzz intensified in social media. Ms Kaur’s presence was also felt in VIP areas supporting Arshdeep as he played various IPL matches at venues from Chandigarh’s Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium to Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, further confirming the speculations. Paparazzi caught the couple hand in hand at the airport and while sightseeing prior to this announcement.