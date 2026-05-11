Arshdeep Singh, Samreen Kaur dating rumors spark online buzz

Young Indian cricketing star Arshdeep Singh is currently at the center of online attention as the worlds of entertainment and cricket collide once again. New dating speculations are generating headlines, fueled by fans who are curiously identifying a mysterious woman spotted in the cricketer’s recent social media posts as Samreen Kaur, an emerging Punjabi star.

Samreen Kaur, a young actress and model, is steadily making a name for herself in the Punjabi showbiz arena. Born in Jammu and Kashmir, she achieved early academic success in Jammu before relocating to Pune to earn a B.Com (Honors) degree from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce. While pursuing opportunities in acting and modeling, she also enrolled in an MBA program in Chandigarh.

🚨 RUMOURS ALERT 🚨 Arshdeep Singh posted two stories on Snapchat where he’s seen holding a girl’s hand. Fans noticed the “੧” tattoo, which matches Samreen Kaur, who is also the ex of Ashish Chanchlani. Is Arshdeep dating Samreen Kaur? 👀 pic.twitter.com/dEGw3Gkq1t — Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) April 5, 2026

The buzz began after Arshdeep Singh shared a series of candid Snapchat pictures that immediately went viral. In the images, the cricketer is seen holding the hand of a woman whose face remains hidden. Netizens have since begun closely analyzing the photos, with some observing a hand tattoo on the woman that appears identical to one belonging to Samreen Kaur. This revelation, combined with the fact that Samreen has been spotted at several Punjab Kings matches, has fueled rumors of a potential romance.

Though Samreen initially intended to join her family’s business ventures, her career took a turn as modeling opportunities began to arise. She has previously worked with brands such as Nikon India, FBB, Veet, and Glenmark. Before transitioning into acting, she established herself as a successful model and has since showcased her skills in music videos, web series, and films, including 83, Sardaar Ji 2, Jind Mahi, Nail Polish, and Tandav.