Khalid Maqbool criticizes PPP over Arshi Mall fire

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday lambasted the city administration and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) for their poor performance in the past 15 years after the Arshi Mall fire engulfed five individuals in Karachi, ARY News reported.

During a press conference, the senior leader of MQM-P, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, recalled the RJ mall fire in which 11 individuals lost their lives, while, the Arshi mall fire engulfed a total of five persons.

He questioned the Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh about the authorities responsible for the death of innocent Karachiites as the rescue teams also arrived late at the incident site.

MQM-P leader expressed outrage and stated, “For the past 15 years, the metropolitan city has been turned into a Jungle, even the jungle has some rule, but there is no law and order in Karachi.”

READ: Karachi’s Arshi Shopping Mall inferno death toll rises to five

He warned the administration that MQM-P is capable of running this city by its ‘own rules and will’ as “all the scales of the patience reached its limit,” he added.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui urged that the Sindh government has to be held accountable for the past 15 years.

Sources indicated that the MQM-P leader contacted the Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh after the press conference and discussed the situation of the residents, and shopkeepers of the Arshi building.

Sources stated that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui protested to the caretaker CM of Sindh about the helplessness of the caretaker government over the fire incident.

Sources further claimed that the MQM-P senior leader demanded relief assistance from CM Sindh for the residents and shop owners affected by the fire incident.