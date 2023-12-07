Arshi Shopping Mall fire affectee family narrates ordeal

KARACHI: Affectees of the Arshi Shopping Mall fire, located near Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil, are sitting under the open sky as their houses were burnt to ashes on Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out in Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil where and quickly expanded to residential flats on Wednesday evening.

The death toll in the Arshi Shopping Mall inferno has reached five as rescue teams retrieved another body on Thursday morning.

According to the details, several people were displaced after a fire erupted at Arshi Shopping Mall.

Talking to ARY News, a fire-affected family narrated their ordeal. The city which is paying the highest amount of tax has become an ‘orphan’, an emotional woman said with tears in her eyes.

She said no one is safe in Karachi, we are paying gas bills despite no supply and ‘exorbitant’ electricity bills. The affectees appealed to the authorities to allow them to go to their homes.

The authorities have sealed the building and we are staying in tents in cold weather without medicines and other important stuff, the affectees said.

After the cooling process, the building was sealed by the authorities to avoid further mishap.