Arshi shopping mall fire: Emergency imposed on Karachi hydrants

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab has declared an emergency on the hydrants across the city after the fire broke out at Arshi shopping mall, near Ayesha Manzil Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, Murtaza Wahab said that the firefighting personnel are busy taking the fire under control.

He stated that tenders have been received from hydrants across the city as the intensity of the fire was severe.

The mayor said that steps have been taken regarding the fire-audit of commercial buildings in the metropolis and a committee comprising KMC officials has also been formed.

Fire broke out in Arshi shopping mall and residential flats near Ayesha Manzil, Karachi. The incident occurred in Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil where fire erupted in foam shops and quickly expanded to residential flats.

Police officials said that shopping mall has mostly foam shops which is intensifying the fire rapidly.

Rescue operation

SSP Central Faisal Abdullah confirmed the launch of a rescue operation to evacuate individuals trapped within the affected residential building. The operation involves the deployment of a Snorkel and a Bowser.

Talking to media the resident of the building said “I was inside my flat and I am with my ‘special child’ who is four years old. People are cooperating, but I just hope our flat is saved. I pray for everyone here,” she added that the guards evacuated her family to safety.

Safety warning

“The affected building is at risk of collapse at anytime” warned 1122 officials and urged the people to stay away from premises of the building for their safety.

Rescue 1122 has confirmed the safe evacuation of 300 individuals from the affected building. Fortunately, no damage has been reported to nearby structures.

1122 officials stated that the firefighting and cooling process is being carried out simultaneously to contain the escalating situation.