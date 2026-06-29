Arslan Ash has once again achieved a monumental feat in the esports scene, securing his eighth EVO Tekken championship at EVO 2026 and extending his winning streak to four EVO titles. This phenomenal achievement came after he defeated South Korea’s Rangchu in the Tekken 8 grand finals.

This monumental win solidifies Arslan Ash’s place as the most accomplished Tekken player in EVO history, leaving no room for debate on his status as the GOAT in the competitive gaming circuit.

Arslan Ash has accumulated eight EVO titles throughout his career, encompassing both Tekken 7 and the latest installment, Tekken 8. His unparalleled streak of wins began with EVO Japan 2019, followed by EVO 2019 and the Tekken 7 EVO 2023 championships at EVO Japan 2023. This winning momentum carried into Tekken 8, where he clinched the EVO 2024, EVO 2025, EVO France 2025, and ultimately, EVO 2026 titles.

During EVO 2025, held in Las Vegas, Arslan proudly claimed his sixth championship against a fellow Pakistani, Atif Butt, in an electrifying all-Pakistan grand final.

The momentum didn’t stop there; he secured his seventh title in France after forcing a bracket reset against South Korea’s prodigy, JeonDDing.

The 30-year-old Arslan Siddique embarked on his Tekken journey in a modest gaming arcade in Lahore, armed with little more than an unyielding passion and a burning desire to win. His breakthrough into the professional circuit came in 2018 when he shocked the fighting game community by defeating the legendary Tekken player Knee without dropping a single match at the OUG Tournament 2018. Now an official representative of Twisted Minds and Red Bull eSports, Arslan Ash has amassed over $434,000 in career earnings, putting Pakistan firmly on the global Tekken esports map.

What’s Next for the GOAT?

Following his dominant victory at EVO 2026, Arslan Ash remains the undeniable top contender in all major Tekken 8 tournaments. Recently, he’s adopted Asuka and Lidia to his repertoire, departing from his established Nina and Anna strategies. After his sixth EVO triumph in 2025, Arslan reflected on how reaching this milestone began as a childhood dream forged in dusty arcade halls and morphed into a reality beyond his wildest imagination. He proudly dedicated the win to Pakistan and extended heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported him.