Arslan Ash clinches second Combo Breaker championship

Arslan Ash, the renowned eSports player, has once again claimed the title of Combo Breaker champion 2023, ARY News reported on Monday.

His exceptional skills and dedication have propelled him to the top, solidifying his status as a dominant force in the eSports arena.

Another day, another win for Pakistan 🇵🇰

Winning Combo Breaker back to back has been unreal. The entire journey was fun, filled with intense moments, but in the end, it all turned out amazing. Thank you, everyone, for always supporting me. pic.twitter.com/MkjiiCOLwB — Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) May 29, 2023

eSports prodigy Arslan Ash has brought another victory to Pakistan, making Pakistan proud by emerging as the champion in the Combo Breaker event held in the USA.

Pakistan takes immense pride in Arslan Ash’s accomplishments, and his success serves as an inspiration for aspiring gamers across the country.

In the Tekken 7 finals, Arslan Ash defeated a South Korean player, securing the Combo Breaker title for the second time.

It is evident that Arslan Ash is currently one of the world’s best Tekken players and has already clinched multiple international events.

ABOUT COMBO BREAKER

COMBO BREAKER is a community based events and apparel brand dedicated to competitive fighting games. As international travel destinations for culture and competition, COMBO BREAKER conventions connect people to the history, camaraderie, rivalry, and unforgettable experiences needed to produce lifelong attachment to the Fighting Game Community.

From May 26-28, 2023, COMBO BREAKER’s annual convention has returned to the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center and Hotel in Schaumburg, Illinois, USA. With 140,000 square feet of venue space dedicated to a full weekend of fighting game experiences, this will be COMBO BREAKER’s largest event to date.