Arslan Khan gets an offer from Bollywood?

Pakistani actor-model Arslan Khan revealed that Indian TV A-lister Sargun Mehta slipped into his Instagram DM to offer him a drama role.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In his recent interactive session with his followers on his Instagram stories, Khan, who is often dubbed as a lookalike of Bollywood celebrity Kartik Aaryan, was asked by a fan if he would be interested in working across the border if given a chance, to which the actor revealed that he actually got an offer to star in an Indian TV drama recently.

In response to a question, “You look like an Indian actor. Would you work in India if ever gotten a chance?” Khan posted a screengrab of his conversation with the casting team. The message from them read, “Would you be interested in doing a Hindi tv show. If yes please share your contact details here. Team Sargun Mehta.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

With the screenshot of the Instagram inbox, Khan added, “Its funny because I just recently got a call from an Indian casting agency for a show ‘udariyan‘ thinking that I was an Indian – the moment they found out I was from Pakistan they were a little shocked.”

Answering the follower’s question, Khan noted, “Of course I would love to work across the border if ever given a chance.”

It is pertinent to mention that Arslan Khan tied the knot with the ‘Woh Pagal Si’ star Hira Khan in a glitzy ceremony earlier this year, following a dreamy proposal for her man by the latter.

Friends to Life partners: Hira Khan and Arslan Khan’s love story