Arteta coy over Lewis-Skelly's Arsenal future after 'emotional' celebration
- By AFP -
- Aug 13, 2026
Mikel Arteta refused to confirm if Myles Lewis-Skelly will remain at Arsenal after the teenager’s “emotional” goal celebration in a friendly against Como.
Lewis-Skelly has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea after starting just five times in the Premier League last season.
The 19-year-old signed a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium last year, but his struggle to hold down a regular place in Arteta’s side has sparked speculation over his future.
When Lewis-Skelly scored in the 1-1 draw with Como at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, the England international made a heart gesture towards Arsenal’s fans in a move that was interpreted as a potential farewell.
Gunners boss Arteta did not see it that way however.
“It is good to score a goal, you should be emotional,” he said.
“I don’t want to talk about any speculation. If there is speculation about any of our players it is a good sign. It means what we are attracting interest and we are doing a good job.”
Referencing Lewis-Skelly’s extravagant goal celebration against Manchester City — when he mocked Erling Haaland — in the 2024-25 season, Arteta said the youngster’s latest show of emotion was in keeping with his personality.
“He is a very emotional player, remember when he did the hand gestures (against City),” he said.
‘Really consistent’
While Lewis-Skelly found it difficult to earn playing time in Arsenal’s march to their first Premier League title since 2004, he did start their Champions League final defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.
Lewis-Skelly broke into the Arsenal team as a left-back but during last season’s run-in he was used in central midfield.
He impressed in crucial league wins over Fulham and West Ham, as well as in the Champions League semi-final second-leg against Atletico Madrid.
With Lewis-Skelly’s future at the Emirates Stadium in doubt, Arteta acknowledged the importance of the teenager’s versatility.
“He’s had a really good pre-season. We asked him to play in a different position because he played more as a No.6,” he said.
“We obviously lacked midfielders from international duty. I think he had a really consistent pre-season.”