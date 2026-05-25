Arteta urges Arsenal to make history in Champions League final

Mikel Arteta had barely wiped away the tears of joy that followed Arsenal’s Premier League trophy presentation before he challenged his players to make more history by winning the Champions League.

Arteta’s side finally got their hands on the Premier League silverware in an emotional scene following Sunday’s 2-1 win against Crystal Palace.

Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke scored the Gunners’ goals at Selhurst Park to ensure they finished seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal had already wrapped up their first English title for 22 years when City were held to a draw by Bournemouth on Tuesday.

But being presented with the trophy was the icing on the cake for Arteta and his players as they soaked up the enormity of their achievement in the south London sunshine.

Captain Martin Odegaard lifted the trophy, draped in red and white ribbons, in front of thousands of ecstatic Arsenal fans crammed into one corner of the stadium.

Arteta was thrown in the air by his jubilant players before the Spanish boss was moved to tears, kissing his wife on the pitch.

Arsenal’s joyous celebrations lasted for almost two hours before Arteta headed for his post-match press conference clad in a Gunners shirt with ’26 Champions’ on the back.

A gold medal around his neck, Arteta told reporters: “It is very difficult to put it into words. What a moment. A lot of emotions, a lot of joy, pride.

“The manner that we’ve done it, represents what the guys are feeling and the reason why this magic happened.

“I’m happy and relieved. Obviously, throughout this journey, we have made some massive steps. We have accomplished a lot of things that have a lot of value.

“But at the end of the day, we are here to win major trophies. That was the ultimate goal. We came very close.

“We fell short on three occasions, and that was very painful. But I think that’s what has driven all of us to find new ways to show what we are made of and that’s why I said that the manner that we’ve done it, it makes it even better.”

‘Incredible energy’

Arteta has finally ended Arsenal’s six-year trophy drought and he admitted there were times he doubted the club would ever get over the line in the title race following their three runners-up finishes.

But the intensely driven boss has no intention of resting on his laurels.

“I said to the boys that this shirt now represents something else. We are the champions, and that brings a lot of confidence and a different kind of presence and energy to it,” he said.

“But another kind of responsibility as well. And my job now, and for everybody at the club, is going to be to lift those standards now and achieve much more, because I think we are capable of doing it.”

Next on the list for Arteta is winning the Champions League for the first time in Arsenal’s history.

They face Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Budapest on Saturday in what will be only the Gunners’ second Champions League showpiece after their 2006 loss to Barcelona.

Arteta believes Arsenal can beat holders PSG, who defeated them in the semi-finals last season, if they use the positive vibes from the title triumph as motivation.

“We need that energy to flow, and going against that, will be a big mistake,” he said.

“We talked already about what we have to do in Budapest, how we’re going to use all the incredible energy that we’re all carrying towards that final. And tomorrow we’re going to start to prepare for it.

“We can’t wait to write a new chapter in the history of our club and lift the Champions League.”