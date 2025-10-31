Arteta warns rule-makers over Arsenal's fixture pile-up

Mikel Arteta warned that player welfare should be the primary concern for football’s rule-makers as Arsenal’s fixture pile-up threatens to put his team at risk.

Arteta’s side are set to face Crystal Palace in the League Cup quarter-finals on December 16.

But that would mean Palace facing three matches in just five days, and the FA Cup holders are hopeful of moving their match at the Emirates Stadium to the following week.

It is understood Arsenal’s preferred option is for the last-eight clash to remain on December 16 to avoid exacerbating the hectic Christmas schedule.

Arsenal are currently in a run of seven matches in just 22 days, with the Premier League leaders heading to Burnley on Saturday before returning to Champions League action at Slavia Prague on Tuesday.

“Every decision that we make in terms of a fixture has to be guided on two main things; players’ welfare, and then supporters, and that is it, and the rest has to come very, very far away from that. And we should never forget that principle,” Arteta told reporters on Friday.

“If we have that big piece of paper with those two principles there in front before we make any decision, all of us in our industry, we won’t get there. If we don’t and we just ignore that, then anything is possible.”

Manchester City midfielder Rodri said last season that players could strike amid an increase in fixtures.

Pressed on whether the talk of player strikes could resume as the fixtures mount, Arteta said: “If we look after the players’ welfare and our supporters, we are never going to get to that point.

“We have to close the window there. We cannot open that window. It has to be closed. It’s our most precious value.”

Arsenal secured their place in the League Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Brighton on Wednesday.

That made it eight successive victories in all competitions for the red-hot Gunners.

They will travel to Burnley with a four-point lead at the top of the table and a defence that has not been breached for six matches.

Arsenal are hoping to win the English title for the first time since 2004 after finishing as runners-up for the last three seasons.

Asked if there is a feeling within his camp that Arsenal are unstoppable at the moment.

“No, because you always have that sense of urgency, and you see the complications and the challenges that the next opponent is going to bring you, and we know that, and every three days, we have very little time to train and prepare,” Arteta said.

“It’s a big opportunity that we have ahead of us, but we have to continue with that level of consistency, and we know how difficult that is.

“We’re going to have to again hit those performance levels.”