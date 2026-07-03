Arthur Fery breaks silence on Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

The Kate Middleton delighted tennis fans as she made a surprise appearance to cheer on British contenders at Wimbledon this week.

The Princess of Wales, an avid tennis fan and patron of the All England Club, had a busy day courtside at Wimbledon this week, where she mingled warmly with devoted fans who had camped overnight for tickets. The royal also visited staff at the tournament’s ticket office before settling in to watch the day’s matches under a blue sky.

One such match she watched included British star Arthur Fery.

Arthur Fery says he ‘didn’t know’ royal was watching Fery, who is competing in the draw, said he was blissfully unaware of the princess’s presence, admitting that he may have been ‘nervous’ if he had known. ‘I didn’t know she was here.

I probably would have been a bit more tight if I did,’ Fery admitted to the press, a wide smile on his face. ‘There is lots of support at home in the UK, so it’s fantastic to play in front of them.

It’s great to do it for the UK.

Selfishly, I am doing it for myself first – but I’m always behind the other players and wishing them success.’ She joined forces with tennis hero Andy Murray later Following his match, the princess headed to Court One for more thrilling British tennis, where she was pictured with two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray as they cheered on Great Britain’s Katie Swan, who is taking on Madison Keys of the USA in the match.