Arthur Fery historic Wimbledon moment wins royal praise

Arthur Fery has achieved the Wimbledon 2026 “fairytale” moment the tournament was waiting for, with Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, leading the Royal Family in celebrating the incredible achievement. On Wednesday, July 8, 23-year-old Londoner Fery shocked the tennis world, thrashing Italy’s 9th-seeded Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6, 6-0 on No. 1 Court, securing a place in the men’s singles semifinals.

The British wildcard has made history – and it didn’t go unnoticed by Britain’s reigning monarch and future monarch.

Wimbledon 2026: Arthur Fery “Beyond Excited” For Queen Camilla, Princess Kate To Watch At All England Club Arthur Fery is on a mission “to make Britain proud” after knocking out world number 9 Cobolli on a memorable day at the grass court championships.

Fery was ranked world number 114 prior to the start of the Championships but has always dreamed of playing and succeeding on grass – just a five-minute drive away from his south London home. He became only the second wildcard player to reach the men’s singles semi-finals in Wimbledon history 25 years after Goran Ivanisevic won the title in 2001 – a “fairytale” ending to a dream tournament run for Fery.

Royal Fan at All England Club Queen Camilla visited the All England Club on Wednesday to watch Fery’s impressive quarter-final victory and presented the young Briton with her congratulations at the clubhouse post match.

Speaking after meeting her in person, Fery beamed with pride: “She was waiting for me at the end of the match and congratulated me,” said the 23-year-old Fery to reporters.

“I told her how much of an honour it was for me to play in front of her. “She just said, ‘Congratulations, keep going’. “I also mentioned it’s my birthday this coming Sunday, so it would be amazing to play in the Wimbledon final on my birthday!”

Princess of Wales Cheers From afar Kate, a long-standing patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, also sent a touching message to Fery, writing: “Congratulations @ArthurFery on a phenomenal match and securing your place in the semi-finals.

You’re keeping the British dream alive at #Wimbledon this year and making the nation proud!” Prince William’s wife and mother-of-three used her official Instagram account that she shares with her husband, Prince William, for the announcement.

The happy news comes as Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Princess Beatrice of York, also attended Wimbledon with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Tuesday to watch another gripping men’s quarter-final tie.

Fery will face German second seed and 2020 French Open champion Alexander Zverev on Centre Court in Friday’s semi-final.