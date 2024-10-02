Article 63-A case: SC orders PTI lawyer to leave courtroom over ‘misbehave’

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) objection to a new five-member bench hearing the review petition challenging the interpretation of the Article 63-A of the constitution.

A five-member new bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, comprising Justice Ameenuddin, Jamal Mandokhel, Mazhar Alam Miankhail, and Justice Naeem Afghan. The formation of the new bench comes after Justice Munib Akhtar recused himself from the proceedings.

In today’s hearing a heated scene unfolded in the Supreme Court of Pakistan when Mustafin Kazmi — a PTI representative — was ordered to leave the courtroom by the Chief Justice after tensions escalated.

“Call the police and get this guy out,” the CJP directed following a verbal exchange with Kazmi.

Mustafin Kazmi asserting PTI’s position as the affected party challenged the proceedings, stating, “There are 300 lawyers outside, let’s see how the decision comes against us.” His remarks added to the charged atmosphere in the courtroom.

The CJP asked Barrister Ali Zafar what is happening in the court?. We will not tolerate humiliation, the top judge said and added they are threating us.

Later, Kazmi was thrown out of the courtroom at the orders of the CJP.

Ali Zafar pleaded for judgment on bench legality before arguments on merits, upon which the bench members deliberated sitting in the courtroom themselves.

“Your objection to object is unanimously denied,” the SC judges announced the verdict.