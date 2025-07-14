US tech companies replaced 94,000 jobs with artificial intelligence

Since the beginning of 2025, major technology companies in the United States have continued to drastically reduce their workforces.

According to official statistics, more than 94,000 specialists have lost their jobs due to the widespread introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technologies.

Experts say that this process is especially noticeable in programming, data analysis, customer service, and even creative industries. Many companies are trying to reduce human resources and provide services faster and cheaper with the help of generative artificial intelligence tools.

For example, some IT giants are switching to advanced technologies such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot to automate coding, document preparation, or customer communication. As a result, tasks that used to be performed by a team are now being performed by AI in a matter of minutes.

Companies also see such changes as a means to increase production efficiency, maintain competitiveness, and reduce costs. However, this trend is criticized by workers and trade unions, who fear that automation will increase social inequality and lead to unemployment of unskilled workers.

Economists believe that this process will continue. As artificial intelligence technologies improve, many traditional positions in the labor market may lose their relevance. At the same time, new opportunities are being created for specialists who can work with new technologies.

International organizations such as the UN and the World Bank are also calling on governments and companies to take proactive measures to retrain and re-skill the workforce.