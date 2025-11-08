Artists gear up for the 68th Grammy Awards in February 2026

The Grammy is considered to be the greatest music night, and many artists hustle to achieve the golden trophy.

The 68th Grammy Awards will take place in February 2026. The announcement came with lots of humiliation and also a shock for a lot of people.

This year’s nominations were led by Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and Kendrick Lamar, who will go head-to-head on the big four categories.

This year, Lady Gaga’s album Mayhem was a big hit for the year alongside Kendrick Lamar’s GNX, who won the major awards last year for his song Not Like Us.

Also, Bad Bunny is one of the toppers with his album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, which also secured him the Super Bowl halftime show for 2026.

From the category of youngsters, Sabrina Carpenter is on the list with her album Man’s Best Friend after the success of Short ‘n Sweet.

Pop icon Justin Bieber also got his due flowers with the nomination for Swag, which was a surprise album.

Blackpink’s Rose, surprisingly, made a record by becoming the first Korean soloist to be nominated for a Grammy with her hit APT featuring Bruno Mars.

Tate McRae was considered the biggest sub of the year, as, despite having a big year, she could not break into Best Pop Vocal Album or Best Pop Solo Performance.