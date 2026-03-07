ARY Digital Network – North America Hosts Grand Interfaith Iftar Dinner, Uniting Faith Leaders, Diplomats, Elected Officials in New York

New York: ARY Digital Network – North America proudly hosted the Grand Interfaith Iftar Dinner, bringing together more than 500 attendees for an inspiring evening of unity, fellowship, and shared blessings during the blessed month of Ramadan. The event was headlined by the Chief Guest, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, alongside distinguished faith leaders, elected officials, and members of the diplomatic community.

The evening opened with welcome remarks from Asif Jamal, Chief Organizer of the event and COO of ARY Digital Network – North America. In his address, he emphasized that the gathering was not merely a ceremonial breaking of the fast, but a deliberate effort to strengthen unity in a world often divided. Reflecting on the values Ramadan teaches — discipline, empathy, gratitude, compassion, and service — he underscored that interfaith unity is about honoring differences while choosing cooperation over conflict and dialogue over division.

He also highlighted one of the most meaningful features of the program: that all emcees were young leaders from the community. Stressing that youth empowerment must be intentional rather than symbolic, he noted that investing trust in the next generation is essential to building a future rooted in understanding and peace.

The program formally commenced with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an, setting a spiritual and reflective tone for the evening.

A distinguished panel of interfaith leaders representing five major faith traditions addressed the gathering: Imam Mansoor Rafiq Umar (Islam), Mark Meyer Appel (Judaism), Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Asse (Christianity), Guruji H.H. Dileepkumar Thankappan (Hinduism), and Japneet Singh (Jap) (Sikhism). Each conveyed heartfelt messages centered on peace, unity, love, care, and compassion — values deeply rooted in Ramadan and universally shared across faith communities.

The evening was further honored by the presence of distinguished elected officials. Phil Ramos, Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly, addressed the audience and reaffirmed his support for interfaith collaboration. Remarks were also delivered by State Senator Steve Rhodes, who emphasized civic unity and community engagement.

Community leadership was represented by Dr. Ejaz Ahmed, Chairman of APPAC, who spoke about advocacy and collective progress. Dr. Babar K. Rao, President of APPNA (Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America), highlighted the importance of humanitarian service and professional responsibility.

The diplomatic community was represented by Aamer Ahmed Atozai, Consul General of Pakistan in New York, who emphasized strengthening ties across faiths and nations.

The evening culminated with keynote remarks from the Chief Guest, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad. In his address, Ambassador Ahmad spoke eloquently about global cooperation, interfaith harmony, and the universal values of empathy, generosity, and shared responsibility that Ramadan promotes worldwide.

In a particularly inspiring moment, Ambassador Ahmad commended the young emcees for their confidence, professionalism, and leadership. He encouraged them to continue stepping forward as ambassadors of unity and dialogue. In a gesture symbolizing trust in the next generation, he invited all the youth emcees to join him on stage for a commemorative group photograph — a powerful image reflecting unity across faiths, generations, and leadership.

As host of the evening, ARY Digital Network – North America reaffirmed its commitment to using media not only to broadcast stories, but to build bridges, amplify young voices, and foster meaningful dialogue across communities.

The Grand Interfaith Iftar Dinner stood as a visible demonstration of solidarity — uniting faith leaders, elected officials, diplomats, physicians, youth leaders, and community members under one roof to reaffirm a shared commitment to peace, dignity, and understanding.