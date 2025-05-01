web analytics
ARY Digital Network and Paklaunch Partner to Accelerate Pakistan’s Startup and Tech Ecosystem

TOP NEWS

ARY Digital Network, Pakistan’s foremost media powerhouse, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Paklaunch, the leading global platform connecting Pakistani startups with investors.

This strategic alliance aims to accelerate innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment in Pakistan’s rapidly evolving tech landscape.

As the nation’s most influential media group, ARY is committed to playing a catalytic role in driving Pakistan’s digital future.

By leveraging its vast media reach and resources, ARY will amplify the voices of homegrown startups, connect them with global investors, and help cultivate a culture of innovation and ambition across the country.

Salman Iqbal, Founder and CEO of ARY Group, said: “ARY has always stood for progress, and we firmly believe that Pakistan’s tech entrepreneurs are key to shaping the nation’s future. Through this partnership with Paklaunch, we are deepening our commitment to empowering startups by giving them a national platform, international visibility, and the support they need to scale.”

He added, “This is just the beginning of ARY’s long-term mission to champion innovation and uplift the tech ecosystem of Pakistan.”

Aly Fahd, Founder of Paklaunch, added: “This partnership is fully aligned with Paklaunch Vision 2030, which envisions Pakistan as one of the world’s top ten tech ecosystems. With ARY’s unmatched media strength and our global investor network, we are paving the way for a new era of growth, opportunity, and global recognition for Pakistani startups.”

The signing ceremony was attended by prominent figures from the startup and investment community, including Taimur Malik and Hussain Fazal (Partners, Paklaunch), Jerjees Seja (CEO, ARY Digital Network), Uzair Gadit (Board Member, Paklaunch & CEO of Gaditek), Romanna Dada (Founder, Dada Enterprises), Adeel Raza (Founder, UNLayer), Kirill Kozhevnikov (Conjunction Capital), and Omer Zabit (Shorooq Partners).

This landmark partnership symbolizes the beginning of a new era—where media, technology, and investment intersect to propel Pakistan into the global digital spotlight.

