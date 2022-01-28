KARACHI: Following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal to the corporate sector to increase the salaries of their staff, President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal on Friday announced a pay raise for lower-level employees.

In the first phase, Mr Salman Iqbal said the staff receiving a monthly salary of up to Rs20,000 will be given a raise of 80 per cent. “We have reached this stage with the blessing of Allah Almighty and countless efforts of the team,” he said.

Earlier, on Sunday, PM Imran Khan said that the corporate sector has made a profit of Rs980 billion, asking the business community to increase the salaries of their staff.

Lauding Mr Salman Iqbal’s move, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar tweeted, “Well done @Salman_ARY for increasing salaries of ARY employees substantially. Big business houses have made exceptional profits in the last couple of years. Hope others will also follow and share the increased profitability with their workers by increasing their salaries.”

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry also praised Salman Iqbal for announcing an increase in salaries of his staff and called upon other media houses to realise their responsibility and pass the fruits of profits they have raked in on to their employees.

“Our salaried class has been affected by inflation and such steps will help this section of society navigate inflation,” Fawad said.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed tweeted, “Well done Salman Iqbal for this great gesture. As Pak stock market making highest profit in 10 yrs,supported by all time high corporate profitability of 930 billion in 2021. PM ImranKhan had asked Corp sector to increase salaries of thr employees. Hope others will also follow this.”

