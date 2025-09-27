ARY News acquires footage of Khawarij killed in successful operation in Karak

Karak : ARY News has acquired footage of 17 Khawarij that were killed in a successful operation of the security forces in Darsha Khail area of Karak , ARY News reported.

According to the security sources, a successful operation was conducted against the Indian sponsored terrorists in which the security forces targeted the hide out of the terrorists in a highly professional manner.

As many as 17 Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell during the operation.

It can be seen in the footage that the terrorists were running towards a cave. While the terrorists could also be seen clearly in the footage that were killed.

As per the security sources the operation was conducted against Mullah Nazeer group of Fitna al Khawarij over the information of their presence in the area.

There are reports as well that seven to 10 Khawarijs were also wounded in the operation.

The Khawarij terrorists which were sent to hell were involved in terrorist activities, the security sources said.

The security forces expressed their determination that they are committed to wipe out the menace of the Indian sponsored terrorism in the country.

Earlier, on September 24, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan, killing 13 Indian-sponsored militants of the outlawed Fitna al-Khawarij, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said .

According to the military’s media wing, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan District, on reported presence of khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khawarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, *thirteen Indian sponsored khwarij were killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killer, Fitna al Khawarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas, including facilitation in suicide bombing attack in Daraban in December 2023, abduction and target killing of government officials and innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area, as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country.