13 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in DI Khan operation, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan, killing 13 Indian-sponsored militants of the outlawed Fitna al-Khawarij, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, on 24 September 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan District, on reported presence of khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khawarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, *thirteen Indian sponsored khwarij were killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killer, Fitna al Khawarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas, including facilitation in suicide bombing attack in Daraban in December 2023, abduction and target killing of government officials and innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area, as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country.

Earlier, security sources reported growing internal divisions within Fitna-al-Khawarij, following heavy setbacks in recent months. Several major formations of the group were eliminated during border crossings in the past three months, leaving the leadership unsettled and increasingly fractured.

According to security sources, Fitna-al-Khawarij commander Noor Wali has instructed foot soldiers to refrain from using mobile phones to avoid detection. The leadership has also directed militants to hide among civilians and use the local population as shields during operations.

Reports further reveal that mosques and guest houses have been exploited for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and for sheltering fighters. Social media manipulation, an old propaganda tool of Fitna-al-Khawarij, has also been renewed under fresh directives.

Security sources added that the group’s leadership has ordered the involvement of illegal Afghan nationals in attacks across Pakistan. Recent incidents in Dir and South Waziristan included a significant number of fighters crossing over from Afghanistan.