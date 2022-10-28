ARY News anchor Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain sent to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE: A district court in Lahore on Friday sent ARY News anchor Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain to jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to alleged bank fraud, ARY News reported.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested ARY News anchor Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain from a coffee shop in Lahore on Thursday night.

Ghulam Hussain was presented before the court by the FIA where the body requested the judicial magistrate, who was presiding over today’s proceedings, to grand the 14-day physical remand of seasoned journalist.

After hearing arguments, the court rejected FIA’s physical remand request and sent ARY News anchor Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain to jail on judicial remand.

FIA team on Thursday took ARY News anchor Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain into custody from a coffee shop in Lahore.

“My father was sitting in a coffee shop with friends when a FIA team comprising 30 to 40 officers came and took him into custody, probably in an old case,” Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain’s son told ARY News.

In a statement, the FIA stated the anchor was declared “wanted” in case number 94/2011 by FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle.

The statement further said that Ghulam had taken a loan worth over Rs50 million from a bank on fake documents in 2003, adding that two of his sons were also involved in the case.

The FIA said that a banking court in Lahore has issued a non-bailable warrant for Hussain in the case. “Further investigations are underway,” it added.

Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain is not only a seasoned journalist but also a part of ARY News’ popular talkshow “The Reporters” viewed by hundreds of thousands of people daily. He brings in his years-long experience to analyze political developments and current affairs along with ARY News Islamabad Bureau Chief Khawar Ghumman.

He also participated in today’s episode of ‘The Reporters’ on ARY News but now his son has confirmed that FIA officials took him into custody over an old case from a coffee shop near his residence in Lahore.

