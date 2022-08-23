ARY News suspension: PFUJ observes countrywide black day

ISLAMABAD: A countrywide Black Day is being observed on the call of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) against the suspension of ARY News transmission.

On the call of President PFUJ Afzal Butt, journalists across Pakistan are observing Black Day and black flags are hoisted at press clubs to lodge protests against the suspension of ARY News transmission.

The PFUJ official said the suspension of ARY News transmission is ‘illegal’ and should be restored immediately as per Sindh High Court’s orders.

Thousands of media workers are associated with ARY News, the suspension will ultimately create financial problems for them, Afzal Butt said.

“Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv“

Yesterday, Afzal Butt said that protests will also be held across the country, PEMRA chairman said that they have not taken down transmission of ARY News, the cable operators will be present in the court on August 24, let’s see whether PEMRA asks the cable operators to restore the channel before the court or not.

He said that after August 24, we will take a solidarity march and go to the Karachi office of ARY News.

Read more: ‘ARY News’ suspension despite court orders is lamentable’

President PFUJ said that if ARY News is not restored, workers’ solidarity march will be held at the end of August, the solidarity march with ARY News workers will be started from Karachi.

Afzal Butt further said that after Karachi, the solidarity march will enter Punjab through Sindh Balochistan, journalists from KP, Azad Kashmir and GB will also be a part of this march.

Comments