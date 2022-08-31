ARY News suspension: Protest held outside PEMRA office

KARACHI: A protest was held outside Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) office in Karachi on Wednesday against the suspension of ARY News transmission.

According to details, the employees of ARY News, journalists and members of civil society staged a protest outside the PEMRA office in Karachi against the suspension of channel’s transmission.

During the protest, the demonstrators condemned the suspension of ARY News transmission and demanded the restoration of the channel.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has continued its sit-in outside headquarters of regulatory authority in Islamabad against the channel’s transmission. A large number of journalists participated in the protest.

Earlier, PFUJ had accused Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) of playing a ‘double game’ with cable operators in matters related to the suspension of ARY News transmission.

“The authority has directed cable operators to keep ARY News transmission suspended,” PFUJ secretary general Rana Azeem said while talking to ARY News. He vowed not to leave journalists working with ARY News alone in this testing time.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued a contempt of court notice to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman Saleem Baig on a petition over the non-implementation of the court’s order to restore ARY News transmission.

It is pertinent to mention here in a new move against the journalist fraternity, the Ministry of Interior cancelled the NOC of ARY News without serving any notice.

