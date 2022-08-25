ARY News transmission: SHC issues contempt notice to PEMRA chairman

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday has issued a contempt of court notice to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman Saleem Baig on a petition over the non-implementation of the court’s order to restore ARY News transmission.

In a major development in ARY News transmission suspension case, the SHC has issued a contempt notice to the PEMRA chairman over his failure to restore ARY News transmission and appearance before the court.

He has been directed to appear before SHC on September 7 in person.

On August 23, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and cable operators to immediately restore the transmission of ARY News.

The SHC single-judge bench headed by Justice Aqeel Abbasi heard the plea and directed the media regulatory authority to take action against cable operators, who defy the Sindh High Court’s decision.

It is pertinent to mention here in a new move against the journalist fraternity, the Ministry of Interior cancelled the NOC of ARY News without serving any notice.

