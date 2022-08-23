SHC orders immediate restoration of ARY News transmission

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and cable operators to immediately restore the transmission of ARY News.

The SHC single-judge bench headed by Justice Aqeel Abbasi heard the plea and issued directives to PEMRA and cable operators to immediately restore the ARY News transmission.

The court has directed the media regulatory authority to take action against cable operaters, who defy the Sindh High Court’s decision.

During the hearing, Justice Aqeel Abbasi should take action as per rules and court orders. “The PEMRA should utilize its broad powers to implement the court’s decision,” the judge said, asking how can a cable operator defy PEMRA’s instructions.

Meanwhile, PEMRA counsel urged the SHC to suspend contempt notice against the authority’s Chairman. “At least, he should be exempted from his attendance tomorrow”, he added.

To which, the channel’s lawyer Ayyan Memon noted that the contempt petition against Chairman PEMRA will be withdrawn when he implements the SHC decision.

It is pertinent to mention here in a new move against the journalist fraternity, the Ministry of Interior cancelled the NOC of ARY News without serving any notice.

The coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) taken one more step toward the economic murder of the journalist fraternity by cancelling the NOC without issuing any show-cause notice.

