ARY News transmission: SHC summons PEMRA chairman in person

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered PEMRA chairman Saleem Baig to appear before it in the ARY News transmission suspension case.

The orders were passed by the SHC bench while hearing a contempt of court plea against the PEMRA chairman and cable operators over the failure to restore the transmission of ARY News.

Barrister Abid Zubairi, the counsel of ARY News, in his arguments before the court, said PEMRA is responsible for handling cable operators as per article 20 of the PEMRA Ordinance.

“Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv“

The body is not playing its role in the restoration of ARY News transmission. The lawyer further added that PEMRA is not receiving notice via Fax and requested the court to dispatch notice to the PEMRA via e-mail.

The SHC while issuing notices to the PEMRA chairman and more than 200 cable operators, directed to restore the broadcast of ARY News on the earlier numbers it was on air before the suspension.

The SHC also directed PEMRA chairman to appear before it if the transmission of ARY News remains suspended.

The further hearing of the case has been adjourned until August 24.

Read more: ARY NEWS TRANSMISSION NOT RESTORED DESPITE SHC’S ORDER

Earlier in the day, Barrister Ayan Memon said that they have challenged the closure of the news channel on cable and despite the SHC order for immediate restoration, the transmission is yet to be restored.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to submit written assurance with regard to resumption of transmission of ARY NEWS after the authority said that it has not suspended the transmission.

During a hearing on a petition for restoration of ARY NEWS transmission, the court directed the PEMRA to submit a two-line assurance stating that they have no objection on the transmission of the channel.

Comments