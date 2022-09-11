ARY News taken off-air during telethon for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: The cable operators have suspended the transmission of ARY News and some other TV channels in different parts of the country during the second telethon of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The coalition government issued orders to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to suspend transmission of the TV channels airing the second telethon of Imran Khan.

The PEMRA ordered to take ARY News off-air on cable networks for airing Imran Khan’s telethon to raise funds for the flood victims on the television channel today.

Following PEMRA’s orders, the cable operators started closing ARY News transmission in different parts of the country. It was not the first time to see a ban on live speeches of Imran Khan.

Earlier, ARY News faced the suspension of transmission orders from the authorities for airing live speeches of the PTI Chief. Moreover, the county also witnessed YouTube outages during the public speeches of the former premier Imran Khan.

