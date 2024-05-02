ARY News reporter faces threats for questioning Indian actions at US State Department briefings

During a press briefing at the US State Department, ARY News Correspondent Jahanzaib Ali, found himself at the receiving end of death threats and online harassment following his inquiries into Indian actions.

Jahanzaib Ali’s questioning, aimed at exposing Indian activities, drew ire from Indian agents and supporters.

The catalyst for the threats came after Jahanzaib Ali referred to a speech by Indian Prime Minister Modi, highlighting concerns about violence under the current Indian government.

This questioning was perceived as unacceptable by Indian authorities, leading to demands for the closure of Jahanzaib Ali’s YouTube channel and threats against his safety.

Modi’s government escalated the situation by pressuring YouTube to classify Jahanzaib Ali’s channel as a national security issue, resulting in restricted access to his content in India. Additionally, he faced a barrage of threatening calls and social media harassment, with demands to assassinate him.

In response, the ARY News reporter has taken legal action, filing complaints with the FBI and local law enforcement agencies. He emphasized the severity of the threats, citing his decade-long career in journalism and the recent spike in hostility following his inquiries into Indian activities.

ARY News correspondent’s scrutiny of Indian actions abroad, particularly regarding alleged terrorist activities, has triggered backlash from Indian media outlets and online platforms.

Despite the intimidation, Jahanzaib Ali remains steadfast in his commitment to reporting the truth, seeking protection from relevant authorities to ensure his safety and freedom to pursue investigative journalism.