ARY Digital Network acquires TV and digital rights for FIFA World Cup 2022

ARY Digital Network has once again announced an exciting update for sports lovers in Pakistan as it has exclusively acquired TV and digital rights for FIFA World Cup 2022.

Soccer lovers in Pakistan can watch the FIFA World Cup live on A-Sports and can stream it through ARY ZAP application.

“As promised, we continue to work for the progress of sports in our country. Even against all odds, we have achieved another milestone. I am proud to announce that ARY Digital Network has acquired the exclusive TV & Digital Rights of for FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 For Pakistan,” President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal announced on social media.

Salman Iqbal- who also owns Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings- has always shown willingness to promote sports activities in the country, be it cricket, MMA or Squash.

FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick off from November 21 in Qatar. 32 international teams are competing in eight groups in the event sometimes called the biggest sports event in the world after Olympics. England will face Iran on the opening day of the tournament.

Pakistan’s first HD sports channel, A-Sports, previously aired ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, PSL Season 2022 and Karachi Open Squash Championship among other major sports events.

The channel will also air 2022 F1 British Grand Prix from July 1 to July 3.

ARY ZAP, the popular app owned by ARY Digital Network, just recently, livestreamed Pakistan vs West Indies cricket series.

