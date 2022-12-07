Aryan Khan announces Bollywood debut; Dad SRK has a request

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan has a special request to make as his son Aryan announced his debut project.

As reported earlier that Aryan Khan is set to join the showbiz industry like his father, King Khan and sister Suhana, however, the star kid has opted for filmmaking as his career choice, as per his academic training.

The younger Khan has now officially announced the debut project which he has finished writing and is ready to don the director’s hat. The title which is said to be a web series is being backed by Red Chillies Entertainment – the production banner of his father – and will go on floors sometime next year.

Aryan shared a picture of a script next to a clapperboard on his Instagram handle, Tuesday, and wrote, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.”

As Aryan made it official, the Bollywood fraternity flocked to the comments section of the post to extend their support to the upcoming filmmaker. Producer and proud father, Khan as well as his designer wife Gauri were also spotted cheering for the son.

“Can’t wait to watch,” the designer commented with a series of heart eyes emojis. On the other hand, SRK displayed his signature wit in the comments. “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish you the best for the first one. It’s always special,” Khan wrote, to which Aryan replied that he is ‘looking forward to his surprise visits on sets’. In response to Aryan’s anticipation, the ‘Pathaan’ star requested, “Then better keep afternoon shifts. No early mornings.” The OP assured him that there will be ‘only night shoots’.

Though many details regarding the cast of the series have not been unveiled as yet, it was earlier reported that several big names had auditioned for the lead roles.

