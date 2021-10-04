Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan confesses taking drugs: report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan admitted that he was taking drugs for the past four years while crying for hours during the investigation on Monday, according to reports in Indian media.

He along with seven others were taken into custody when a raid was held at a rave party on a cruise ship near the Mumbai shore.

Apart from Aryan, the other suspects – identified as Vikrant Chhokar, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Munmun Dhamecha, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika and Arbaaz Merchant – were rounded up by the agency.