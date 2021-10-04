Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan confesses taking drugs: report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan admitted that he was taking drugs for the past four years while crying for hours during the investigation on Monday, according to reports in Indian media.
He along with seven others were taken into custody when a raid was held at a rave party on a cruise ship near the Mumbai shore.
Apart from Aryan, the other suspects – identified as Vikrant Chhokar, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Munmun Dhamecha, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika and Arbaaz Merchant – were rounded up by the agency.
It was mentioned that Aryan and Arbaaz Merchant have been close friends for the past 15 years.
A local magistrate on Sunday sent him, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant on remand to NCB till October 4.
They were booked under Section 27, which is a penalty for consuming any kind of narcotic drugs or substance, and 8C – which penalizes the accused of producing, manufacturing or trade of drugs – of the Indian Penal Code.
The mobile phone of the veteran actor’s son was confiscating for checking clues of the suspects’ involvement in the drugs case as well.