Aryan Khan ends Instagram hiatus with siblings’ portraits

Star kid Aryan Khan – son of Shahrukh Khan – ended his year-long Instagram hiatus with adorable portraits of siblings.
Aryan Khan broke the internet on Monday, as he finally decided to return to Instagram after a long break and picked the sweet portraits of the Khan siblings as his first post since the clean chit from NCB.
Sharing a two-picture gallery with Suhana Khan and their youngest brother Abram on the photo and video sharing social platform, the firstborn of SRK wrote, “Hat-trick”. Something even more adorable than the clicks was the family banter that the ‘Pathaan’ actor and his kids had in the comments section.
Reacting to the pictures, Khan wrote in the comments section, “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW,” to which the OP replied, “I’ll send them to you the next time I post… so probably in a few years haha.”
Moreover, the ‘Archies’ debutante who was dropped by the brother from the following photo (close-up shot of Aryan and Abram) thanked the elder sibling ‘for the crop’.
A huge number of Bollywood celebrities in addition to millions of fans were also spotted gushing over the siblings’ trio in the comments.
It is pertinent to mention here that Aryan Khan, who with his friends, was detained by Narcotics Control Bureau in October last year, was given a clean chit by the agency earlier this year, owing to lack of ‘substantial evidence’.
For those unversed, Aryan Khan was arrested from a cruise party on October 3, during a raid by NCB after receiving information about the possession of drugs. He remained in a Mumbai jail before getting released on bail later the same month.