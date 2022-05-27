Aryan Khan gets a clean chit from NCB in drugs case

Aryan Khan – son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan – has received a clean chit from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case.

As per the recent reports from Indian media, Bollywood star kid Aryan Khan, who with his friends, was detained by Narcotics Control Bureau in October last year, has been given a clean chit by the agency and no complaint to be filed against him, and five others due to lack of ‘substantial evidence’.

NCB says complaint is not being filed against 6 persons in the case due to lack of sufficient evidence and complaint is being filed against 14 other persons in the case under NDPS Act provisions.#NCB #AryanKhan — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 27, 2022

Fourteen others accused, who were found guilty, have been charged by the NCB.

Moreover, it has been reported that the Indian government has ordered authorities to take action against Sameer Wankhede, a former NCB official, for his “shoddy investigation into Aryan Khan drugs haul case.”

It’s learnt that Govt has asked Competent Authority to take appropriate action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation into Aryan Khan drugs haul case. Govt has already taken action in the case of Sameer Wankhede’s fake caste certificate case: Sources pic.twitter.com/cLoqoZwlTT — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

“I am very relieved and so must be my clients, including Shahrukh Khan,” senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi – who was representing the star kid – told the press after the final verdict. “Ultimately, truth has prevailed.”

“There was no material to charge this young man or arrest him. No drugs were found on him. I am happy that the NCB acted professionally in admitting their mistake,” he added.

For those unversed, Aryan Khan was arrested from a cruise party on October 3 last year during a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after receiving information about the possession of drugs. He remained in a Mumbai jail before getting released on bail later same month.

