Aryan Khan impresses Feroze Khan

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, has impressed renowned Pakistani actor Feroze Khan.

Feroze Khan delivered outstanding performances alongside Ramsha Khan and Ushna Shah in leading roles in ARY Digital’s popular drama serials Habs and Ishqiya.

The actor’s first marriage to Aliza Sultan ended in divorce; the former couple shares two children, Sultan and Fatima. Feroze later married Dr. Zainab, and he frequently posts pictures with her on social media. The 35-year-old actor also expressed his deep gratitude to fans for loving his recent drama.

On Sunday, Feroze shared a video of Aryan Khan celebrating at a close friend’s wedding. He was highly impressed by Aryan’s down-to-earth demeanor at the event and commended his actions.

“This is exactly how it should be, celebrating friends and their victories,” Feroze Khan remarked while sharing the video. “Don’t avoid your friends and family if life offers you the opportunity to become something.”

Earlier this year, Feroze Khan’s wife, Dr. Zainab, became the subject of widespread social media debate after a slip of the tongue during a podcast.

While actor Feroze Khan has faced a contentious personal life in the past, he is currently settled with his wife, Dr. Zainab Feroze, and frequently shares photos of her on social media. Recently, Dr. Zainab appeared as a guest on a podcast, and leaked teasers from the episode have sparked significant attention.

When asked about her background during the recording, Dr. Zainab stammered, leading to a viral response from the audience. In particular, her statement, “Mera born Karachi ka hai,” has drawn intense scrutiny and a variety of reactions from fans.