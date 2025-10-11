Pakistani Climber Asad Ali Memon Conquers the Seven Summits Challenge
- Oct 11, 2025 -
Pakistani mountaineering star Asad Ali Memon has etched his name in the history books by successfully completing the prestigious Seven Summits challenge, conquering the tallest mountain on each of the world’s seven continents.
Memon secured this incredible global feat after scaling Carstensz Pyramid (also known as Puncak Jaya), the highest peak in Oceania, located on New Guinea Island. This final ascent marks the culmination of seven years of relentless perseverance and expeditions that few climbers worldwide ever achieve.
A Symbol of National Pride
Asad Ali Memon’s monumental accomplishment significantly boosts Pakistan’s mountaineering legacy and serves as a powerful symbol of national grit and ambition on the world stage. From raising the Pakistani flag across Asia to Antarctica, his journey has inspired a nation.
Speaking from the summit of Carstensz Pyramid, Memon shared his triumph in a video message: “I am standing on the highest peak of the seventh continent. The mission that began seven years ago has finally been completed. I have raised my flag and I proudly say, Pakistan Zindabad—long live Pakistan!”
The victorious climber expressed his profound gratitude to his supporters and called for continued backing for the country’s next generation of mountaineers. “I’ve fulfilled my dream, and I request everyone to keep supporting future Pakistani climbers the same way you supported me,” he stated, vowing to continue achieving new milestones for Pakistan.
About Mission Seven Summits:
The “Seven Summits” refers to the highest peak on each of the seven continents:
Asia: Mount Everest
South America: Aconcagua
North America: Denali
Africa: Mount Kilimanjaro
Europe: Mount Elbrus
Antarctica: Mount Vinson
Australia/Oceania: Mount Kosciuszko (or Puncak Jaya depending on the criteria)
