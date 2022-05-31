Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali Memon summits highest peak in North America

ALASKA: Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali Memon yet again made Pakistan proud by scaling Denali, North America’s highest peak. The young climber reached the summit early afternoon of May 28, Saturday.

In a video message from the peak, Asad Ali Memon announced that he has scaled Denali, in Alsaka, and thanked people of Pakistan for their prayers.

Holding his country’s flag, the young mountaineer shared several pictures along with his fellow climbers.

Born in Larkana, Asad Ali Memon, 23 is a Professional mountain climber and currently, he is the youngest Pakistani to have climbed the highest peak outside Asia (Aconcagua) and highest European peak (Elbrus).

Now with his latest summit of Denali, Asad Ali Memon is already more than half way through his dream of seven summits and beyond. If successful, he would be the first ever Pakistani to have scaled seven highest peaks in all seven continents and have earned explorer’s goal.

The young mountaineer also holds the record of becoming the first Asian and Pakistani to climb the 16,893 feet Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania in less than 24 hours in the year 2021.

Before Kilimanjaro, Memon climbed Mount Elbrus in Russia (Europe’s highest peak) and Mount Aconcagua in Argentina (highest South American peak). He had also attempted to climb Mount Everest in the past.

Eyeing for his next challenge, he sets himself for Carstensz Pyramid the highest peak of Oceania later this year.

