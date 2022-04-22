Asad Majeed: Ex-Pakistani envoy takes stand over diplomatic cable

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani ambassador to the United States (US) Amjad Majeed has taken a firm stand on his statement regarding the threatening diplomatic cable despite facing pressure from the present government, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources said that the present government has tried to pressurise ex-envoy Amjad Majeed to change his statement over the threatening diplomatic cable, however, he rejected to change his statement.

It was learnt that he rejected to change his statement over calling the threatening letter as an interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, the National Security Committee (NSC) discussed the “threatening” telegram received from Pakistan embassy in Washington and concluded that “there has been no foreign conspiracy” to oust Imran Khan’s government.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the 38th NSC meeting, after reviewing the contents of the communication reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting (during former PM Imran Khan’s government).

Former Pakistani ambassador to Washington Dr Asad Majeed Khan briefed the meeting about the content of the diplomatic cable.

“The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy. Therefore, the NSC, after reviewing the contents of the communication, the assessments received and the conclusions presented by security agencies, concludes that there has been no foreign conspiracy,” reads the statement.

The meeting was attended by the services chiefs and federal ministers.

It is pertinent to note here that in the last NSC meeting, the committee expressed serious concerns over the threatening memo of the communication of the foreign official, terming it undiplomatic and amounted to ‘blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan by the country in question, which was unacceptable under any circumstances.’

