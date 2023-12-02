27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Asad Qaiser gets bail in May 9 case

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

MARDAN: A district and sessions court in Mardan on Saturday granted bail to former National Assembly speaker Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser in May 9 case, ARY News reported.

Mardan District and Sessions Courts Judge Mohammad Zaib granted bail to Asad Qaiser against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser was re-arrested by Charsadda police on November 24.

Police arrested former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad in a vandalism case and took him to Charsadda under strict security measures.

 Read more: PTI leader Asad Qaiser gets bail in corruption case

Earlier, an anti-corruption court in Abbottabad granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser in a corruption case.

Qaiser, who is accused of corruption in the procurement of equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, was arrested from Bani Gala, Islamabad, on Nov 3.

The ACE booked Mr Qaiser over his alleged corruption in the purchase of medical equipment for Swabi’s Gajju Khan Medical College.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.