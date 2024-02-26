Asad Qaiser lauds Achakzai’s stance on ‘rigging’ in elections

ISLAMABAD: Former Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Sunday lauded Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai’s stance and efforts against the alleged rigging in general election 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI delegation comprising Asad Qaiser and Barrister Saif met PkMAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

Following the meeting, Asad Qaiser said that the nation’s mandate should be accepted as it is their right to chose whoever they want.

He said that PTI’s mandate was stolen through alleged rigging across Pakistan. Qaiser urged to accept the decision of the nation who elected PTI.

Earlier, in a telephonic conversation with the PkMAP Chief, Asad Qaiser had requested a meeting to convey the PTI founder Imran Khan’s message.

It is pertinent to mention here that on directives of Imran Khan, the PTI leadership is mulling gathering all political parties except Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) against ‘rigging’ in the elections.

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP, or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.