Asad Qaiser offers conditional talks to PDM government

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser has offered ‘conditional talks’ to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While speaking to the ARY News programme “Sawal Yeh Hai”, Asad Qaiser said that the PTI leadership is ready to hold talks but the government had to dissolve the assembly.

He said that the PTI will prioritize working for Pakistan’s future as they did before instead of targeting individuals which are also against the policy. He said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) suffered the most in the “Regime Change Operation”.

The former speaker termed the resolution against the Supreme Court “unconstitutional” and said that the parliamentarians who signed the resolution should be charged with contempt of court.

“Ruling government demanded to dissolve the assemblies if PTI want to hold general elections,” Qaiser said.

However, after dissolving the assemblies, the coalition government is running away from the election and appointing the officers to which PTI have objected, they are ‘taking actions’ against PTI.

