Asad Qaiser re-arrested in fresh case

MARDAN: Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, having just secured bail from session court, was re-arrested on Saturday in a new case registered in Mardan district.

The sessions court in Mardan today granted bail to former National Assembly in May 9 case.

Mardan District and Sessions Courts Judge Mohammad Zaib granted bail to Asad Qaiser against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

However, following his release from central prison, police re-arrested Mr Qaiser, citing his suspected involvement in the attack on store.

Qaiser, who is accused of corruption in the procurement of equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, was arrested from Bani Gala, Islamabad, on Nov 3.

The ACE booked Mr Qaiser over his alleged corruption in the purchase of medical equipment for Swabi’s Gajju Khan Medical College.