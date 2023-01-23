Asad Qaiser says ‘joining back NA favourable for PTI’

ISLAMABAD: Former National Assembly (NA) speaker and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Qaiser said Monday that joining back the National Assembly is favourable for PTI in the prevailing situation, ARY News reported.

Asad Qaiser, while talking to the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, said that Pakistanis came out of their homes to protest against the toppling of the Imran Khan-led government. He said that Imran Khan made an exemplary struggle in the eight months against the incumbent government.

Qaiser expressed suspicions that the current rulers would elect Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister in the absence of PTI’s opposition leader. “We are doing maximum efforts for the immediate organisation of general elections in the country. We do not want a controversial election.”

Regarding the appointment of the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Qaiser said that Mohsin Naqvi came forward after making a plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

READ: PTI MNAS DECIDE TO TAKE BACK THEIR RESIGNATIONS

“PTI has achieved all targets after leaving the National Assembly (NA). In the prevailing situation, it is favourable for PTI to return to the NA. We have gotten some reports that different plans are being made to delay the elections. PTI will make maximum efforts to resist the 13-party alliance to save the country from disasters.”

The former NA speaker said that immediate elections are inevitable for the country. He also demanded the government to take back the amendments to the NAB laws.

To a question, Asad Qaiser replied that several MNAs are in contact with the PTI who do not want to get tickets from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Earlier in the day, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said as many as 44 Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) MNAs have decided to withdraw their resignations.

Asad Umar in his tweet said the PTI has been demanding the NA speaker to accept all the resignations in one go but Mr Ashraf remained reluctant to do the same as he announced to approve the resignations one by one after meeting with the lawmakers.

PTI leader said an email has been sent to the NA speaker and the next step would be to replace dissident Raja Riaz as leader of the opposition.

