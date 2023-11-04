PTI’s Asad Qaiser sent to Adiala jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court in Islamabad sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser to jail on judicial remand in an alleged corruption case, ARY News reported.

Asad Qaiser was produced before Judicial Magistrate Qudratullah where police sought judicial remand for the PTI leader.

Station House Officer of the Bani Gala Police Station, Ashfaq Warraich, requested the court to grant judicial remand to allow ACE officials to take Qaiser into custody for further inquiry.

After hearing the arguments, the court placed the PTI leader under judicial remand and adjourned proceedings for next week.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Friday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser from Islamabad.

According to details, the Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested the former National Assembly (NA) Speaker for his nomination in Swabi’s Gaju Khan Medical College corruption case.

Sources told ARY News that Asad Qaiser was being transferred to Bani Gala police station.

The arrest comes as another setback for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is already embroiled in legal battles as its top leadership remains behind bars.

PTI chief Imran Khan and vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi are also incarcerated at the Adiala jail and undergoing trial in the cipher case.