Asad Qaiser sent to jail in corruption case

SWABI: A judicial magistrate in Swabi on Thursday sent PTI leader Asad Qaiser to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in an alleged corruption case, ARY News reported.

Qaiser, who is accused of corruption in the procurement of equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, was arrested from Bani Gala, Islamabad, on Nov 3.

Judicial magistrate Muhammad Khalil heard the case and handed over Qaiser to judicial remand in the corruption case.

Earlier on Monday, a local court granted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) one-day transit remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser in an alleged corruption case.

Judicial magistrate Qudratullah handed over Qaiser to ACE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on transit remand.