Asad Qaiser sent to jail in May 9 case

MARDAN: A district and sessions court in Mardan on Friday sent the PTI leader to jail on a four-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to violent protests in the country on May 9, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader was presented before a district and session court in Mardan today.

During the hearing, Charsadda police submitted a request seeking Qaiser’s five-day physical remand.

The court rejected the police’s request for the physical remand of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and sent the PTI leader to jail.

It also directed police to present Qaiser on Nov 29 (Wednesday) along with the case record.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser was re-arrested by Charsadda police on Thursday.

Police arrested former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser in a vandalism case and took him to Charsadda under strict security measures.

Read more: PTI leader Asad Qaiser gets bail in corruption case

Earlier, an anti-corruption court in Abbottabad on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser in a corruption case.

Qaiser, who is accused of corruption in the procurement of equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, was arrested from Bani Gala, Islamabad, on Nov 3.

The ACE booked Mr Qaiser over his alleged corruption in the purchase of medical equipment for Swabi’s Gajju Khan Medical College.