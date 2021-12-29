Asad Siddiqui, Zara Noor celebrate 4 years of togetherness

Prominent celebrity couple, Asad Siddiqui and Zara Noor Abbas celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on a dinner date.

Well-known faces of the Pakistani drama industry, Asad Siddiqui and Zara Noor Abbas celebrated four years of being together on Tuesday.

‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor took to his Instagram account to share adorable pictures of the couple from their intimate celebration as they cut a celebratory cake at home. He penned a witty yet heartfelt anniversary wish for his wife in the caption, ” Happy 4th!! Thank you for taking all my crap and bearing me all these years”.

“May you continue doing the same till eternity. My support system I love you and i got your back. Always!!❤️🌹 And just to remind you again like always, this was indeed your life’s best decision”, ‘Surkh Chandni’ actor further added.

Later at night, the ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor also shared a bunch of pictures from what seems like an anniversary special dinner date on her social media. Clicks featuring the much-in-love couple were captioned with the anniversary wish from Zara’s side, she wrote, “He is celebrating the best day of his life and I gotta support – because that’s what AMAZING wives do”.

“You are my Moon. My stars. My planet. My Galaxy. Certainly not JUST my world. Thank YOU for turning my wings into a rocket booster. I love you my Anchor”, the talented actor expressed.

Zara sported a glam look for the anniversary dinner, in a bright blue silk dress paired with a black leather jacket and boots. Many celebrities including Ahmed Ali Butt, Ali Safina, Mehwish Hayat, and Sana Shahnawaz among others, dropped their lovely wishes for the star couple in the comments section.

The duo tied the knot in December 2017.

